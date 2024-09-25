Silal and ICBA launch the UAE’s first quinoa trials through ADQ-backed R&D fund

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 24 September, 2024: Silal, the UAE's leading agritech food company, and the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), in collaboration with ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, announced the launch of the UAE’s first quinoa trials. This significant milestone will help enhance the UAE’s food security by cultivating quinoa as an alternative and nutritious food source.

Supported by ADQ’s AED 100 million research and development fund, the "Quinoa Value Chain Development in the UAE” project aims to develop and trial seed cultivation and post-harvest processing techniques for two new quinoa varieties. The project also aims to diversify food sources, reduce dependence on traditional crops, and promote agricultural resilience, while creatingopportunities for farmers and relevant stakeholders.

In partnership with ICBA, Silal has conducted field and seed production trials to evaluate the potential and efficacy of quinoa cultivation in the region’s climate and soil conditions. Initial results indicate that two new quinoa varieties show high potential in terms of yield and nutrition quality. The next phase of the project will focus on training farmers in innovative quinoa seed and grain production practices, conducting commercial trials and establishing advanced quinoa processing facilities in Abu Dhabi.

Mansour AlMulla, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at ADQ, said: “Silal reinforces our commitment to driving long-term food security through innovative agritech solutions and continues to play a crucial role in the execution of this project, which is aimed at contributing to the execution of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy by ensuring access to nutritious, locally produced food. Through ADQ’s AED 100 million R&D fund, partnerships such as those between Silal and ICBA can unlock opportunities throughout the development, testing and the subsequent scale-up phases.”

Salmeen Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer of Silal, said: “We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in the agritech industry. This achievement aligns with our goal to contribute to sustainable agriculture practices and enhance food security in the UAE. Collaborating with like-minded partners, such as ICBA, and through the support of ADQ’s R&D fund, we are confident that we will be able to further develop an integrated system that promotes sustainable growth.”

Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, said: “This collaboration with Silal and ADQ is a significant step towards transforming agricultural practices through innovative research and development. The success of these trials paves the way for continuous innovation and collaboration to achieve secure food systems. By leveraging cutting-edge agritech solutions, we are creating more efficient programs and sustainable farming methods that can cultivate resilient and nutritious crops such as quinoa, ultimately strengthening food security.”

ADQ’s R&D fund, launched in 2022, forms part of the ADQ Growth Lab – a community of innovators across ADQ’s portfolio. This reinforces ADQ’s commitment to accelerating innovation and R&D, with a focus on unlocking growth opportunities, driving value creation and sustainability across priority sectors of the UAE’s economy.







