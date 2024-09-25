Pearson BTEC and Niniskillup join forces to equip students with Health and Social Care Skills

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 24 September 2024: Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s learning company, and Niniskillup Training Institutes, a leading provider of training, testing, and placement services, have joined hands to offer Pearson’s BTEC Higher National undergraduate qualifications in Health and Social Care. Pearson BTECs are Vocational Skill Qualification programs, developed and validated in partnership with industry, universities, and professional bodies, offering a diverse range of qualifications, enabling learners a pathway to UK universities.



The Pearson BTEC Higher National undergraduate qualification is widely regarded as equivalent to the first two years of a three-year honours degree in the UK. It provides students with a distinctive learning experience through assessments and assignments rooted in real-world scenarios. These qualifications have achieved significant global success, benefiting over 1.05 million learners across more than 50 countries.



Pearson BTEC courses are available at over 30 partner institutions in India, including universities, colleges, international schools, and private training centres such as Solitaire Business School (Hyderabad), Jetking Institutes (Mumbai), and Buddha Group of Institutes (Karnal), among others.



“India is experiencing a significant shift towards vocational and skill-based education, with a strong focus on developing skills and enhancing employability. Health and social care are critical needs in India today and through our partnership with NiniSkillip, learners will have access to Pearson BTEC programs that will equip them with practical, industry-relevant skills they need to succeed in a competitive job market.” said, Siddharth Parnerkar, Senior Director, Pearson Workforce Skills



On the announcement of the partnership, Vishesh Chandrashekar, CEO, NiniSkillup, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Pearson to bring their esteemed BTEC Higher Nationals Health and Social Care courses to our institution. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing our students with internationally recognized qualifications that meet industry standards and prepare them for successful careers in healthcare and social services."



Pearson is working with the National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI) to promote Pearson BTEC qualifications across India. Globally, Pearson BTEC has collaborated with industry leaders such as Amazon Web Services, BMW Group, and Schneider Electric to design industry-specific customized qualifications for learners across sectors. Pearson BTEC offers courses in 24 subject areas with more than 2000 qualifications ranging from business to digital technology to art and design to healthcare, EVs, and Semiconductors among others, enabling learners with skills relevant to the global workplace.







MENAFN25092024005232011781ID1108712635