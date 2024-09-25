Adani Foundation at ACC Tikaria empowers rural woman towards leading her own SHG, enabling others’ dreams

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 25 September 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is committed to empowering rural women towards financial independence. Through CSR initiatives along with the Adani Foundation, it has transformed the life of Sharmila Kashyap, a 42-year-old resident of Gudur Gram Panchayat near ACC Tikaria. This support has enabled her to lead the Pooja Mahila Samooh Self-Help Group (SHG) and inspired other women from the region to join in.

Once struggling to make ends meet, Sharmila's life took a turn when she joined the Pooja Mahila Samooh, formed by the Adani Foundation. With support from the Adani Foundation and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), she gained access to resources and training that allowed her to expand her income from animal rearing to managing agricultural tools and equipment. Today, she not only earns a stable income but also empowers other women in her community to do the same.

The women of Pooja Mahila Samooh, under Sharmila’s leadership, now earn an average of Rs. 2,000 per month, adding to the economic stability of their families and inspired other women in the area to pursue similar opportunities. This initiative is a testament to the power of community-driven development and the significant role it can play in transforming lives.

ACC and the Adani Foundation’s commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment is highlighted through such initiatives, reflecting their broader goals to create lasting, positive impacts across rural India.





