Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market To Hit USD 2.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hemodynamic monitoring devices is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing preference for telehealth services.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices size is projected to accrue USD 2.5 billion in revenue by 2032. The demand for hemodynamic monitoring devices is witnessing a rise due to new product launches for enhancing their adoption across healthcare settings.

Multiple companies are introducing advanced technologies for improving real-time data accuracy and patient safety. Portable and non-invasive devices are also launched, making it easier to monitor patients continuously without interrupting their daily activities.

Future launches also are focusing on integrating AI and wireless capabilities for ensuring seamless monitoring in critical care environments. Healthcare providers are increasingly opting for these innovations, driven by the need for early detection of hemodynamic instability. For instance, in July 2024, Getinge launched Pulsiocare, an advanced hemodynamic monitoring platform, that recently received its CE certificate, to enhance real-time patient monitoring with advanced analytics while improving care in critical healthcare environments.

Rising preference for disposables

Hemodynamic monitoring devices market from the disposables product segment may exhibit a decent progression rate over 2024-2032 due to strong need for ensuring patient safety and reducing the risk of cross-contamination. These single-use components, including sensors, catheters, and pressure transducers, are increasingly adopted in healthcare settings. Manufacturers are also innovating for providing solutions that ensure precision while promoting patient safety. This trend will keep evolving, contributing to efficient and cost-effective hemodynamic monitoring practices in various healthcare environments.

Growing incorporation in invasive systems

Hemodynamic monitoring devices market from the invasive system type segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This is driven by increasing role in managing patients with severe cardiovascular conditions as well as providing accurate and continuous data on blood pressure, cardiac output, and vascular resistance. These systems are increasingly used in intensive care and surgical settings, where precise monitoring is essential for high-risk patients. The need for precise monitoring in critical care is also promoting the development of invasive hemodynamic monitoring systems for ensuring timely interventions and improving clinical decision-making processes.

Europe to witness higher utilisation

Europe hemodynamic monitoring devices market size will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to growing aging population. Elderly patients are more prone to cardiovascular diseases, necessitating continuous monitoring to manage critical conditions effectively. Hospitals and care facilities are increasingly using these devices to provide accurate, real-time data for better clinical management. The aging population is also creating a sustained demand for these devices, ensuring that medical teams are equipped with reliable tools for monitoring hemodynamic parameters and providing timely interventions in both acute and chronic care environments across the region.

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Deltex Medical Group PLC, Edwards, Lifesciences Corporation, GE HealthCare, ICU Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, and Nihon Kohden Corporation, among others are some of the industry contenders.

These companies are driving growth through acquisitions and technological advancements. For instance, in June 2024, BD announced its plans to acquire Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group. This acquisition aimed to expand BD's smart connected care solutions besides enhancing its position as a leader in advanced hemodynamic monitoring technologies.

