JF-17C Multirole Aircrafts Presented To President Ilham Aliyev

9/25/2024 3:09:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 25, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev was presented JF-17C (Block-III) multirole fighter jets, Azernews reports.

These advanced, lightweight, all-weather aircraft, designed for both day and night operations, were developed as a joint venture between Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation of China.

AzerNews

