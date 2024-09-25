JF-17C Multirole Aircrafts Presented To President Ilham Aliyev
9/25/2024 3:09:35 AM
On September 25, at Heydar Aliyev International Airport,
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
Ilham Aliyev was presented JF-17C (Block-III) multirole fighter
jets, Azernews reports.
These advanced, lightweight, all-weather aircraft, designed for
both day and night operations, were developed as a joint venture
between Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft
Industry Corporation of China.
