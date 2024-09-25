Global OPC Server Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OPC Server Software Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The OPC server software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.13 billion in 2023 to $15.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in industrial automation, need for interoperability in industrial systems, efficiency improvement in manufacturing, adoption of open standards in industrial communication, enhanced data security measures.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global OPC Server Software Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The OPC server software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to globalization of manufacturing operations, demand for real-time analytics, expansion of smart factory concepts, advanced communication protocols, enhanced diagnostics and monitoring capabilities.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global OPC Server Software Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The OPC Server Software Market

The rise in the adoption of industrial robots for industrial automation is expected to propel the growth of the OPC server software market. Industrial robots are robotic arms with several degrees of freedom that may be programmed to do a wide range of tasks in a variety of contexts. The OPC server software allows industrial robots to connect to other OPC UA-compatible devices and applications using a standards-based data communication approach. It can regulate and link data from the robot to the factory control center. Additionally, the adoption of Industry 4.0 has also favored the demand for industrial robots.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the OPC Server Software Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Kepware Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Panasonic Corporation, Omron Corporation, Matrikon Inc., Cogent Real-Time Systems Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kreuter Manufacturing Company, Advantech Co. Ltd., Moxa Inc., General Electric Digital, Intellectual Property Communications GmbH, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., IBH Softec GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies, Circutor SA, Takebishi Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Sartorius AG, National Instruments Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Softing Industrial Automation GmbH, Data-Linc Group, ProSoft Technology Inc., Red Lion Controls Inc., Real Time Automation, Schneider Electric Automation GmbH, Siemens Industry Inc., Software Toolbox Inc., Technosoftware GmbH, SCI Automation Inc., Trihedral Engineering Limited, Zenon LLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in OPC Server Software Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as simulation servers to drive revenues in their market. Simulation server is a software program which enables users to test OPC UA server applications and mimic real-world use cases and offers enhancements to several modeling and simulation features.

How Is The Global OPC Server Software Market Segmented?

1) By Type: OPC DA Server, OPC HDA Server, OPC A&E Server, OPC UA Server

2) By Offering: Software Services, Hardware

3) By End-Users: Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverages, Oil And Gas, Power And Energy, Chemicals

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The OPC Server Software Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

OPC Server Software Market Definition

The OPC server software converts a PLC's hardware communication protocol into the OPC protocol, and the OPC client software is a program that links with the hardware (HMI). The OPC client connects with the OPC server to receive data or send commands to the hardware.

OPC Server Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global OPC server software market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The OPC Server Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on OPC server software market size, OPC server software market drivers and trends, OPC server software market major players and OPC server software market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Global Market Report 2024



Data Center Accelerator Global Market Report 2024



Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.