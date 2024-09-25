Radiology Information System Market Size Projected To Reach 9.5 Billion By 2032 Growing With A CAGR Of 12.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The radiology information system witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases. A number of players in the radiology information system market is expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market. By type, the integrated segment dominated the radiology information system market share in 2020, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to increase in demand for efficient hospital information management system. Depending on end user, the hospitals segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in geriatric population.



The radiology information system market size was at $1.05 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2030.



A radiology information system is mostly used in the conjugation with picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and vendor neutral archive to manage billing, record keeping, and image archives. Moreover, these systems provide benefits, such as reliability and privacy as they are only accessible to the authorized users. Furthermore, increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, owing to rise in geriatric populations drives the growth of the market. Also, growth of the healthcare industry in emerging countries and advanced healthcare facilities in developed countries propel the radiology information system market.



Key Takeaways:



The integrated segment to continue its leadership status by 2030.



The hospitals segment to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.



North America to continue its lead position by 2030.



Prime determinants of growth:



Market Segmentation:



By Type:



Integrated

Standalone



By Component:



Hardware

Software

Services



By Deployment Mode:



Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

icon_8

By End User

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Healthcare Payers



By Region:



Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)



Key Market Players:



General Electric Company

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

IBM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

MedInformatix, Inc

Siemens AG



Key Findings of the Study:



The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging radiology information system market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the integrated segment dominated the radiology information system market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the radiology information system market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the radiology information system industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth radiology information system market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.



