Top 10 Luxuries Americans Crave For Their Dream Vacation

A fifth of Americans feel like they have never experienced“luxury,” according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 general population Americans asked respondents about their experience with luxury, especially when it comes to travel, and revealed 17% have never experienced something luxurious.

But just because they haven't experienced it yet doesn't mean it's out of their grasp: 82% believe it's attainable to have“luxury” while on vacation.

When asked what luxuries they aspire to have included in a dream vacation, staying at high-end accommodations (50%) was the top thing they'd want.

Rounding out the top three luxuries were having incredible views from their room (42%) and flying first class to their destination (42%).

Also in the top 10 luxuries that respondents would like included in their dream vacation was the chance to try something new or unexpected (30%).





If they were to take a luxury vacation, the average respondent would like to stay for seven nights.

Commissioned by Visit Anaheim and conducted by Talker Research, the survey looked at what, exactly, luxury means to respondents.

Less than half of respondents (41%) believe“luxury” is the same as“extravagance” - and 85% agreed that luxury means something different to everyone.

When asked what luxury means to them, many respondents mentioned expensive or high-end items, but another wrote,“Something that makes me feel special and happy.” Someone else said to them, luxury was,“being comfortable and peaceful.”

Another respondent said,“luxury means enjoying life to the fullest” - which for some, may include,“indulging in something for myself like a special vacation [or a] special purchase.”

“We embrace that luxury means something different for everyone,” said Mike Waterman, President & CEO, Visit Anaheim.“We believe that the essence of true luxury lies in the time and memories made with family and friends: that truly is the greatest luxury of all.”

For those who would splurge on specific things, where they're staying would be the top spend (55%). That was followed by spending on food (53%) and the destination itself (34%).

Respondents would also be willing to splurge on how long they're staying (33%) and the travel itself (25%).

“We love planning family getaways, and when we do, it's essential to know where splurging can elevate your experience and where you might find more value for your dollar,” said Heather Rae El Moussa,“Selling Sunset” alumni and HGTV star.“Whether you're seeking top-tier accommodations, exceptional dining or exclusive experiences, Anaheim offers a sophisticated selection that makes it the perfect destination for a memorable family vacation or staycation, and that's why we love visiting.”

WHAT LUXURIES WOULD AMERICANS WANT ON THEIR“DREAM VACATION”?



Stay at a high-end resort, villa or private estate - 50%

Incredible views from where I'm staying - 42%

Flying first class to my destination - 42%

Private beach access from where I'm staying - 42%

Luxury spa treatments or state-of-the-art wellness facilities onsite where I'm staying - 38%

A private chef to cook my meals - 36%

Luxury transportation options (chauffeured limousines) - 36%

Upscale dining (Michelin-starred restaurants) - 33%

A swimming pool overlooking the ocean - 32%

The chance to try something new or unexpected (new food, a new experience, etc.) - 30%

VIP access to exclusive events or experiences (golfing at championship courses, backstage passes to concerts) - 28%

Ability to skip the line wherever I'm at - 25%

Private guided tours of theme parks, landmarks, museums, etc. - 23%

Dedicated concierge services - 22%

Upscale shopping nearby - 22%

Not have to make reservations or wait for my turn - 21%

Wine or champagne tastings at well-known vineyards - 19%

Customized itineraries tailored to my preferences - 19%

Yoga or meditation sessions in picturesque settings (on the beach, in the mountains, etc.) - 12% A babysitter to travel with me and care for my children - 7%

WHAT WOULD RESPONDENTS“SPLURGE” ON, FOR A LUXURY VACATION?



Where I'm staying (a fancy hotel room, an exclusive resort, etc.) - 55%

The food (the restaurants I'm eating at, etc.) - 53%

Where I'm going (the destination, whether that's a faraway country, an expensive city, etc.) - 34%

How long I'm staying (making it an extended trip) - 33%

The travel itself (flying first class, hiring a driver, etc.) - 25%

The activities (VIP passes, skipping the lines, etc.) - 23% What I'm bringing with me (designer clothes, etc.) - 7%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 general population Americans; the survey was commissioned by Visit Anaheim and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between March 26 and March 31, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.