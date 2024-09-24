Gateway Foundation Opens New Care Center For Substance Use And Mental Health In Peoria, IL To Expand Access To Comprehensive Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PEORIA, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Foundation is proud to announce the completion of its newest center in Peoria, Illinois, marking a significant step forward in the expansion of evidence-based care for individuals with substance use and mental disorders.

To celebrate the opening, Gateway Foundation will host an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 , at 4812 N. Sheridan Rd., Suite A, Peoria, IL 61614 . The event will include tours of the facility from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm , with a Ribbon Cutting scheduled at 4:00 pm . The public is invited to attend, meet the staff, and learn more about the new center.

This state-of-the-art facility is part of Gateway Foundation's ongoing commitment to meet the growing demand for high-quality treatment services, particularly in regions like Peoria, where the need for accessible care is increasing.

In 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's (IDPH) Opioid Data Dashboard, Peoria County saw a 120 percent rise in synthetic-involved fatal overdoses and a 19 percent increase in nonfatal overdoses, underscoring the urgency of addressing the opioid crisis and expanding access to care. According to the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) for the Tri-County region, 20 percent of the population lacked access to counseling when needed, with waitlists cited as the top barrier to care.



"The opening of Gateway Foundation in Peoria represents our continued commitment to meeting the urgent needs of communities facing a growing divide between the prevalence of substance use and mental health disorders and access to high-quality care," said Jeremy Klemanski, Gateway Foundation President & CEO. "Our new Peoria facility is set to play a pivotal role in addressing the community's treatment needs. We are committed to establishing a strong, lasting presence in Peoria while, most importantly, building trust with those we serve."

With expertise in treating co-occurring disorders, Gateway Foundation offers integrated care that addresses both substance use and mental health conditions, an essential approach to long-term recovery.

As the Peoria facility establishes its presence, Gateway Foundation will prioritize community engagement and outreach, building on the strong foundation of trust and partnership already established in many other Illinois communities.

Gateway Foundation provides evidence-based substance use disorder and mental health disorder treatment services in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas, and Wyoming. Gateway Foundation also provides non-profit support services in California. For over 55 years, Gateway Foundation clinicians have helped more than a million patients achieve a life of recovery, or reduced substance use, while also treating co-occurring mental health disorders. Gateway Foundation supports people's post-treatment to help them pursue healthier lives. Over 40,000 people per year utilize Gateway Foundation services, impacting more than 100,000 family and friends annually.

For more information, please contact Hanna Frank-Hernandez at 773-848-3478 or [email protected] .

