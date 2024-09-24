Genius Metals Announces Private Placement Of Up To $500,000

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Metals (TSXV: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,250,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a“Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a“Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period ending four months and one day from the date of their issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be allocated towards the development of the Corporation's portfolio in Québec and Morocco, encompassing potential growth opportunities, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the“ U.S. Securities Act ”) or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.

Contact Information