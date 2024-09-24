عربي


Renibus Therapeutics Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences


9/24/2024 4:15:50 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing
on the prevention and treatment of cardio, renal and metabolic diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer Private Life Sciences Company Showcase, October 1, 2024, New York, NY
  • 4th Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, October 8-9, 2024

Renibus management will be available to meet with investors one-on-one during these events.

About Renibus Therapeutics

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving, and extending patients' lives by developing products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage associated with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases. Renibus' first-in-a-new class lead program is
RBT-1
(stannic protoporfin / iron sucrose), a single dose IV drug that is given over 1-2 hours, 24-48 hours prior to patients undergoing elective cardiac and/or valve surgery. It is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial to reduce the risk of post operative complications and improve outcomes following cardiothoracic surgery. The drug has received FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track Designations.

Veverimer is an oral, non-absorbed hydrochloric acid binder that was acquired from Tricida. We are currently evaluating veverimer in preclinical models and analyzing historical data to further our understanding of its clinical profile with a goal of identifying an indication for evaluation in clinical trials. Renibus has three additional assets at earlier stages of development.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at
and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]
858-914-1962

Business Development Contact

Jamie Donadio
CFO, Renibus
[email protected]

SOURCE Renibus Therapeutics

