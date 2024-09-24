Finn Partners Wins World Travel & Tourism Council Brief

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Finn Partners has been selected to handle global communications for the World & Council as it launches a new community initiative for SMEs in the travel sector.



As part of the corporate communications brief for the council's new 'Together in Travel' community, the agency will manage content creation, PR, SEO and digital advertising, which will be launched by WTTC at its global summit in Perth, Western Australia, in October.



The WTTC represents the travel sector globally, working with governments, industries and communities to raise awareness of the travel sector's economic value and to advance important initiatives that promote sustainable and inclusive tourism practices.



Its new 'Together in Travel' community is aimed at SMEs – which make up 80% of the global travel community – and aims to provide tools and content to accelerate business growth and ensure their voices are heard globally.



The communications mandate will involve Finn's purpose, social impact, and global travel teams, targeting SMEs in emerging and developed markets at all levels from start-ups to mature businesses.



WTTC president and CEO Julia Simpson said:“SMEs form the backbone of our global tourism industry and their role in driving growth and innovation is undeniable. By partnering with Finn Partners on the 'Together in Travel' community campaign, we are leveraging their communications and storytelling expertise globally to amplify the voices of SMEs, ensuring they have the sustainable support and visibility needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape.”



Finn Partners managing partner and global travel practice leader Debbie Flynn, who is leading the accounts across markets including India, APAC, Europe and the US, added: "We have always believed in the transformative power of travel. We are excited to be leading the campaign which will inspire confidence in the future for this critical part of our sector and ensure sustainable partnerships, growth and resilience.”

