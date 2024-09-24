Crown Wealth Strategies Celebrates Carolina's Achievement Of LSA Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce that Carolina Escobar has officially achieved the prestigious LSA (Licensed Service Associate) status. This recognition marks a significant milestone in her professional journey and reflects her commitment to providing high-quality service to clients.Carolina's achievement of LSA status is a testament to her dedication and hard work in the financial industry. By obtaining this license, she has demonstrated her ability to meet the highest standards in service and compliance, ensuring that Crown Wealth Strategies continues to provide exceptional support to its valued clients.Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, President of Crown Wealth Strategies, said, "We are incredibly proud of Carolina's accomplishments. Her drive to continuously improve and her dedication to her clients make her a vital part of our team. Achieving LSA status is no small feat, and we know this will be just the beginning of her many successes."Carolina's achievement aligns with Crown Wealth Strategies' ongoing commitment to fostering an environment where growth, learning, and ethical service are paramount. With her new designation, Carolina is poised to offer even more comprehensive support to clients, further enhancing the firm's strong reputation in the El Paso community.Crown Wealth Strategies, headquartered in El Paso, TX, offers personalized wealth management and financial planning services. Under the leadership of Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, the firm specializes in creating strategies tailored to each client's unique financial needs, from retirement planning to investment management.Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.SMRU # 7055060.1

