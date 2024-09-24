Leela Palace New Delhi Will Host The NAGA Food Festival From September 26Th To October 1St, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 2024 – The Leela Palace New Delhi is thrilled to announce the NAGA Food Festival at The Qube, their luxury all-day dining restaurant, showcasing the rich and vibrant cuisine of Nagaland. From 26th September to 1st October 2024, this celebration will feature authentic Naga dishes curated by guest chef Karen Yepthomi, Founder and Head Chef of Dzukou Tribal Kitchen.



Chef Karen, renowned for bringing Naga cuisine to the global forefront, has carefully curated a selection of traditional dishes crafted with indigenous ingredients. Featured dishes like Yeghe kiba, Chicken Amrusu, Black Sticky Rice Pudding, Naga Kholar and Naga Chicken Stew are iconic Naga specialties that will be highlighted throughout the festival. These flavourful creations will offer guests an immersive culinary experience, showcasing the bold, earthy flavors of the region and introducing them to the distinctive tastes and cultural heritage of the North-East. With this festival, The Leela Palace New Delhi continues its tradition of offering unparalleled dining experiences, collaborating with renowned culinary figures to bring unique and exceptional flavors to its guests.



The NAGA Food Festival at The Qube offers a unique culinary experience, blending the authentic regional flavors of Nagaland with the luxury and elegance of The Leela Palace New Delhi. The Qube, known for its eclectic global cuisine and distinctive glasshouse design, provides the perfect setting for this special event. With its stylish ambiance and changing lighting, along with top-notch service, The Qube ensures a memorable dining experience.



Date: 26th September 2024 – 1st October 2024

Time: 8 PM onwards, only dinners

Venue: The Qube at The Leela Palace New Delhi



About The Leela Palace New Delhi



The Leela Palace New Delhi perfectly exemplifies the magnificent architecture, grace and elegance of Lutyens' Delhi. Located at the heart of the prestigious Diplomatic Enclave area, the hotel is in proximity to the Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister's office, a number of embassies, the central business district and a host of historical monuments. You can experience the luxury of 254 wide-spaced guestrooms and suites each spanning over 550 square feet and a Presidential Suite sprawling over 4,800 square feet. A royal Indian dining experience is offered at Jamavar modern global dining at The Qube, an exclusive Japanese culinary experience at MEGU, a gastronomically entertaining evening at Le Cirque and a sophisticated retreat at The Library for wines and liqueurs. For pure, blissful indulgence an exclusive spa by ESPA is presented for the first time in the capital. The Leela Palace New Delhi combines state-of-the-art functionality with traditional warmth to ensure guests the highest levels of Indian hospitality at a global standard.



About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts



Established in 1986, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, owns and operates nine award-winning properties in major cities and magical leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship in the capital city of New Delhi, plus, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, East Delhi, Goa, Udaipur and Kovalam Beach, Kerala. Over the last three decades, The Leela group has been recognized for its unique identity among the world's leading hotels, and received numerous accolades by prestigious publications and industry groups around the globe. Each property is a market leader in its respective location, and internationally acclaimed for excellence in luxury hospitality. The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The group has several new projects under development, including Bangalore, Jaipur, Agra, Lucknow, Kathmandu, Chandigarh, with plans to expand to Maldives, Dubai, Fujairah Beach, and Seychelles. It has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Geneva, Switzerland. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is owned by Hotel Leela venture Ltd, a publicly listed company.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Rimjhim Seth

Email :...