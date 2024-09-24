Less Cancer Honored At The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization's Annual Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Couzens, president and founder of Less Cancer

- Linda Reinstein, ADAO co-founder, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Less Cancer , a nonprofit committed to cancer prevention, was honored on Saturday, September 14 at the Asbestos Awareness Organization 's annual in Washington, D.C.The ASDAO conference,“Exploring the Intersection of Asbestos Prevention, Policy and Law,” presented the Tribute of Unity Award to Less Cancer and its founder, Bill Couzens, for the significant work done throughout the country to bring cancer prevention to the forefront.“Less Cancer has been an incredible partner in the fight to prevent cancers, and ADAO is proud to recognize their tremendous work with the 2024 Tribute of Unity Award,” said Linda Reinstein, ADAO co-founder.Reinstein continued,“Under Bill Couzens' visionary leadership, Less Cancer has empowered communities through education, collaboration and proactive policies, making a lasting impact on public health. Our shared commitment to prevention and unity has strengthened our collective efforts to eliminate known carcinogens like asbestos. Together, we are paving the way to a healthier future and I am deeply grateful for all that Bill and his team have accomplished.”Less Cancer, formally known as Next Generation Choices Foundation, 501(c)3 nonprofit, has been at the forefront of cancer prevention for more than two decades. The organization has played a pioneering leadership role in addressing unnecessary and preventable cancer risks, health screenings, health access, lifestyle, social determinants of health and health disparities. The organization is known for its workshops for health care providers offering continuing medical education for nurses, physicians and public health professionals. Additionally, it has provided scholarships for nursing programs with an emphasis on public health education. Knowing the power of "stronger together," it has been an instrumental collaborator with organizations that are both nonprofit and government agencies.Less Cancer is a founder of National Cancer Prevention Day, the National Cancer Prevention Workshop, and initiated the United States Bipartisan Congressional Cancer Prevention Caucus.For more information, .About Less CancerFounded in 2004 by Bill Couzens, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as“Less Cancer.” The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer, over 50% of which are preventable. For more information, visit .

Vicki Bendure

Bendure Communications, Inc.

+1 202-374-9259

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.