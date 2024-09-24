EQS-News: The Payments Group Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Payments Group Holding – Name change entered in commercial register

Frankfurt/Main, 24 September 2024 – The Payments Group Holding (“PGH”), until yesterday still trading as SGT German Private Equity, a Frankfurt-based holding, completed its separation from the SGT Capital Group on 23 September 2024 with the entry of the name change resolved in August, in the German commercial register and is turning its full attention to its future, which was shaped by the acquisition announced on 13 August 2024. The new name reflects PGH's business model following its three recent acquisitions - Funanga AG, Campamocha Ltd. along with its two subsidiaries Calida Financial Ltd. and TWBS Ltd., and Surfer Rosa Ltd. These internationally active companies provide internet payment services globally, specializing in a high-margin niche within the payment services industry, and successfully collaborate across markets. With this transaction, PGH transforms into a profitable, fast-growing FinTech group based in Germany, boasting around 50 employees and more than 500,000 technically integrated points of sale, including kiosks, retailers, and petrol stations, across over 20 countries. The ticker symbol has already been changed from“SGF” to“PGH”.





A bout The Payments Group Holding The Payments Group Holding (PGH) is a listed holding based in Germany with majority shareholdings in four operating FinTech companies and a venture capital provider based in Frankfurt/Main. Funanga AG, Campamocha Ltd. with its 100%-owned entities TBWS Ltd. and Calida Financial Ltd as well as Surfer Rosa Ltd. form a fast-growing, vertically integrated e-Money Fintech group of companies - The Payments Group (TPG). TPG provides proprietary closed and open (branded and white-labelled) prepaid payment services to hundreds of online merchants worldwide. The synergy between these companies positions TPG as the future market leader in embedded finance and prepaid solutions. Calida Financial is the regulated company within TPG, having received an e-money license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) in August 2024. This license entitles Calida Financial Ltd. to offer innovative e-money services and products across Europe. TPG employs over 50 people and operates globally. TPG's customers make use of more than 500,000 POS cash payment stations and the global online prepaid card network to process cash and cashless online payments. From its history as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand, The Payments Group Holding also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in partly promising German startups via its wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Group VC GmbH. For more information about The Payments Group Holding, please visit .



