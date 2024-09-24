Sheikh Mohammed Chairs Inaugural Session Of Qatar-Czech Joint Committee For Economic, Commercial And Technical Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Commerce and Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani and Czech Republic Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Síkela co-chaired the inaugural session of the 'Qatar-Czech Joint Committee for Economic, Commercial and Technical Co-operation', which concluded in Doha on Tuesday.

Representatives from the ministries of Transport, Sports and Youth, Public Health, Municipality, Education and Higher Education, Culture, and Environment and Climate Change, as well as from Qatar Free Zones Authority, Agency, Qatar Airways Group, Qatar Development (QDB), Qatar Mining, and Qatar Chamber participated in the proceedings.

The committee reviewed aspects of co-operation between the two countries in various sectors of common interest.

In the opening speech, Sheikh Mohammed underscored the committee's significance as a platform to explore opportunities for co-operation between the two countries in a wide range of economic, commercial, and technical sectors.

These sectors include trade, investment, transport, industry, education, science, agriculture, food security, technology, youth and sports, culture, mining, and other areas of common interest.

Sheikh Mohammed stated that the Czech Republic is a vital partner of Qatar and emphasised Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, prioritising sustainable economic diversification.

Key sectors include industry, logistics, technology, financial services, agriculture, health services, and education. He encouraged Czech companies to explore the investment opportunities available in the Qatari market.

The minister stressed the importance of increasing collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to enhance trade and industrial co-operation between the two countries. This includes expanding and diversifying investment partnerships through signing and implementing new agreements and memorandums of understanding, all aimed at serving the mutual interests of both countries.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the significance of establishing a joint business council between the private sectors of both countries to enhance trade, develop economic relations, and organise joint trade exhibitions.

The session concluded with both parties expressing their commitment to strengthening bilateral co-operation, affirming that the outcomes of this session would pave the way for tangible opportunities for partnership between the two countries.

MENAFN24092024000067011011ID1108710274