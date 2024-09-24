Minister Of State For International Cooperation Participates In World Education Forum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in the high-level meeting - Global Education Forum, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), held in New York.

The meeting was co-chaired by HE European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, HE UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini and HE UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown.

During the meeting, the participants discussed proposals to enhance in education, the School Meals initiative, and the alliance against famine and poverty, in addition to other topics.

MENAFN24092024000067011011ID1108710272