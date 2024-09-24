Airsculpt® Technologies, Inc. Adds New Center In Deerfield, IL To Meet Chicago Market Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirSculpt®

Technologies, Inc., ("AirSculpt") (NASDAQ: AIRS ) an leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the opening of its Deerfield office at 720 Waukegan Rd Suite 200, Deerfield, IL 60015 conveniently located within Deerfield Square, an upscale, lifestyle shopping center.

The addition of this location increases AirSculpt's center count to 30 locations.

The center has been artfully designed and is complete with three operating rooms allowing for concurrent procedures. Also, the company's popular AirSculpt®+ skin tightening procedure has been brought to the clinic's list of offerings.

"We're thrilled to bring AirSculpt and our proprietary technology to Deerfield," said Dennis Dean, Interim Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. "We've seen tremendous success and demand for AirSculpt in our existing Chicago clinic and expect to see similar results in Deerfield. Additionally, we are offering AirSculpt+ skin tightening which has delivered fantastic results for so many of our patients, so we are excited to bring this offering to Deerfield."

AirSculpt®+

is an additive procedure to AirSculpt® fat removal that offers an additional skin tightening effect. Patients first target any area containing excess fat with AirSculpt®, then have that same area treated with Renuvion® that tightens skin and improves laxity. This advanced, minimally invasive treatment combines helium gas and radiofrequency energy to create a plasma specially equipped to correct sagging skin and restore a youthful and natural appearance.

Since 2012 more than 60,000 AirSculpt®

cases have been performed in AirSculpt's® premium locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. For additional information on AirSculpt®, the new Deerfield location or for information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 30 centers, visit airsculpt.

About AirSculpt®

AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt® offices. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

