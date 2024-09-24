Southlea Welcomes John Tuzyk As Senior Advisor, Expanding Expertise In Legal And Governance Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southlea, a leading consulting firm specializing in executive compensation and governance solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of John Tuzyk as a Senior Advisor. Formerly a distinguished lawyer at a leading law firm, John brings a wealth of expertise that aligns seamlessly with Southlea's advisory services.



John Tuzyk's extensive background in law and his practice in areas overlapping with Southlea's core services will significantly enhance the firm's capabilities. His focus will be on providing expert advice in several critical legal and governance areas, ensuring that Southlea continues to deliver comprehensive and tailored solutions to its clients.

Key Areas of Focus for John Tuzyk:



Corporate Governance and Disclosure Matters: Including the review of board/committee mandates, preparation of the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A), and development of policies such as clawbacks and share ownership requirements.

Employment Contracts and Incentive Plan Documents: Covering change of control and termination conditions to ensure robust and compliant agreements.

Equity Plan Governance: Managing share reserve requests and navigating the various TSX/CSA requirements to maintain effective equity plan administration. Shareholder Engagement: Addressing say on pay considerations and fostering constructive dialogue with shareholders.

“John's appointment is a strategic addition to our team, reflecting our commitment to providing unparalleled expertise in executive compensation and governance on an efficient basis within one team,” said Amanda Voegeli, President and Managing Partner.“His legal background and deep understanding of governance issues will be invaluable to our clients.”

John Tuzyk expressed his enthusiasm about joining Southlea, stating,“I am thrilled to be part of a firm that is dedicated to delivering high-quality, customized advice. I look forward to contributing to Southlea's growth and supporting our clients in navigating complex legal and governance challenges.”

As the only Canadian compensation consulting practice in the GECN – a group of premier, independent consulting firms around the world – Southlea is uniquely positioned to support Canadian companies with global operations. John's addition to the team further strengthens Southlea's ability to provide holistic and integrated solutions to boards and Human Resources Committees of Canada's largest and most complex organizations.

About Southlea:

Southlea is a national independent compensation consulting firm that provides global perspectives as a GECN Group company working with over 150 compensation professionals in 15 countries. We have offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, with clients across Canada, representing all industries and organization structures. Our team of advisors is multi-disciplined with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We are proud to be a certified Women's Business Enterprise by WBE Canada and to be Rainbow Registered as an LGBT+ friendly organization.

