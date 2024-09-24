Playfinity Brings Active Gaming To 32 Best Buy Canada Stores In Nationwide Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Norwegian Sports Tech Innovator Partners with Best Buy to Inspire Active Play Across Canada

- Anna Yu, Category Lead at Best Buy CanadaOSLO, NORWAY, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Playfinity, a pioneering Norwegian consumer electronics company that combines active play with gaming, is thrilled to announce its nationwide expansion into 32 Best Buy Canada stores. This exciting rollout brings Playfinity's cutting-edge Active Gaming games-JumpGames, SmartBall, and Gaming Baseball -to Canadian consumers via a dedicated 2-foot in-store display. The highly anticipated Gaming Football/Soccerball will join the product lineup soon.This major milestone signifies the beginning of Playfinity's presence in a world-renowned retail environment, underscoring its ability to scale from a small startup to a global player. With its unique range of products, Playfinity is transforming the way kids and youth engage with physical activity, offering fun, interactive gaming experiences that inspire movement and competition in real-world environments.“This partnership with Best Buy Canada marks a significant step forward for Playfinity,” said Pippa Boothman, CEO of Playfinity.“As a small, innovative company from Norway, expanding into such a respected and globally recognized retailer is an incredible achievement. Our mission has always been to make outdoor play more exciting and engaging, and now, with Best Buy, we're empowering even more families across Canada to stay active.”All Playfinity products consist of digitized sporting equipment that connects to a free app full of games and a global community. The Active Gaming product lineup available at Best Buy Canada includes:*JumpGames: An immersive trampoline experience with interactive games, real-time sound effects, and music that'll keep you hooked. Attach the smartband to your ankle, pick a game from our free app, and score big with every jump and twist! Play solo, with friends, or challenge players worldwide to climb the leaderboard.*SmartBall: This squishy smart ball and its free app are filled with interactive games, immersive sound effects, music, and a real-time audio coach to keep you engaged. Choose a game, press the ball button, and throw yourself into the fun!*Gaming Baseball: Tired of dull catch-and-throw drills? Turn them into an active gaming experience: pass levels, earn badges and rewards, climb the rankings... all this while improving your core throwing, catching, and fielding skills! Grab the Gaming Baseball, pick one of the interactive games in the app, and play with your teammates, friends, or challenge players worldwide in a virtual league.The Gaming Football/Soccerball will follow once final developments are complete, further enriching the Playfinity collection with more innovative ways to play and stay active.Anna Yu, Category Lead at Best Buy Canada, also expressed her excitement about the new collaboration: "At Best Buy, we are always looking for innovative products that combine technology and better living. Playfinity's unique approach to physical activity is a perfect fit for our customers, and we're excited to introduce their products across our stores. We believe this partnership will inspire families and kids to stay active while having fun."With this launch, Playfinity is poised to make a significant impact on the Canadian market, offering a fresh and engaging way to enjoy physical activity.For more information about Playfinity and its products, visit .###About PlayfinityPlayfinity is the home of Active Gaming. They are a Norwegian sports-tech company on a mission to create a more active future for kids. Playfinity develops products, technology, and experiences that inspire, motivate, and connect youth, coaches, parents, families, friends, and teammates around the world, providing new ways to discover, play, compete, and have fun together based on the sports they love. For more information about Playfinity and their range of innovative active gaming solutions, visit .

