Foton Aumark delivers the perfect blend of power and precision for Oman’s logistics needs

MUSCAT: Foton Aumark Light Duty Truck stands out in the logistics sector in Oman, delivering unparalleled efficiency and reliability for road transport. Powered by the renowned Cummins ISF 3.8L turbo diesel engine, this truck combines robust power with exceptional fuel economy, making it the ideal choice for businesses focused on cost-effective operations.



This powerful engine is seamlessly paired with the ZF 6-speed manual transmission, known for its precision and reliability. Together, they ensure smooth handling and optimal performance, whether navigating urban streets or tackling diverse terrains and load conditions.



A representative from Gulf Great Sands LLC says, “The Foton Aumark light-duty truck is a game-changer in Oman’s logistics landscape. The truck is about transporting goods with confidence, knowing that every journey is backed by the reliability of a Cummins engine and the precision of a ZF transmission. This truck is designed to meet the demands of the modern logistics industry, offering a perfect balance of power, efficiency, and dependability.”



Available in two wheelbase options—3360 mm and 3800 mm—the 3-ton Foton Aumark is designed to meet various logistics needs, offering configurations such as cargo, refrigerator, light dump, and open cargo body trucks. Its advanced safety features and superior braking system, make it a reliable partner for long-haul journeys across Oman.



Built on a new platform, Foton Aumark is a versatile truck designed for modern logistics challenges. It incorporates advanced technology to elevate the driving experience, offering superior safety and reliability. The truck's high load capacity, impressive fuel efficiency, and long service intervals up to 20,000 kilometers make it a cost-effective solution for businesses.





Foton Aumark’s blend of power, precision, and versatility makes it a leader in light-duty trucks, built to handle the demands of Oman’s ever-evolving logistics landscape. Potential buyers are encouraged to visit Foton showrooms for test drives and more information. For further details, please visit our website at For financing options and credit approvals, contact Foton's customer service at 80050800.







