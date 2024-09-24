Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Is Projected To Grow To US$ 173.10 Billion At A CAGR 8.2% From 2024 - 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobile Virtual Operator (MVNO) Market

The rising demand for wireless services in new markets is the major factor driving the need for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The research study offers competitive dynamics by evaluating product portfolios, business segments, and key strategic developments by top market participants.According to Polaris Market Research's latest study, the market for mobile virtual network operators is anticipated to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market size was valued at USD 85.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 173.10 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032.Market Introduction:A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is a wireless communication services provider that can sell mobile services without the need to have a mobile spectrum license. It does so by using the network of a licensed mobile provider. Mobile virtual network operators lease and resell capacity from mobile network operators (MNOs) in the form of data bandwidth or minutes. They purchase this capacity at wholesale prices and can provide discounted or competitive retail prices owing to the low overhead costs. MVNOs don't have to deal with the significant infrastructure and operating expenses needed to run a wireless network.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleMVNOs are broadly classified into four main types: full MVNOs, light MVNOs, branded resellers, and network enablers. Full MVNOs have their own core network infrastructure and manage several aspects of their network services. Light MNVOs, on the other hand, delegate network operations to a host provider. Network enablers provide the required infrastructure and services that allow MVNOs to offer services to their customers. With growing technological advancements in the smartphone industry, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market demand is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years.Market Report Scope:.Market Size Value in 2023: USD 85.24 billion.Revenue Forecast in 2032: USD 173.10 billion.CAGR: 8.2% from 2024–2032.Base Year: 2023.Historical Data: 2019–2022.Forecast Period: 2024–2032Top Market Players:The top market players continually innovative to provide advanced products to consumers. Also, they are focusing on entering new markets in developing regions to expand their consumer base and strengthen their market presence.The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market key players are:.Consumer Cellular.DISH Wireless LLC.Drillisch Telecom.Google Fi.Mint Mobile LLC.Quebecor.Red Pocket Mobile.T-Mobile International AGGrowth Drivers and Opportunities:Rising Wireless Services: The need for efficient and reliable wireless services has surged as consumers increasingly use mobile devices for communication for communication and entertainment. MVOs play a crucial role in these aspects by providing wireless services without the need of having to own an underlying network infrastructure.Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in the smartphone industry are supporting the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market growth. The MVNO market demand is anticipated to rise owing to factors such as increased mobile broadband speeds and a growing need for value-added services.Regional Landscape:Europe: Europe dominated the market for MVNOs in 2023. The region's robust growth is primarily fueled by the presence of a highly developed network infrastructure that offers a favorable environment for regional market growth. Besides, the high level of mobile device penetration across Europe further boosts the demand for advanced MVNO services.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market from 2024 to 2032. The rapid expansion of the telecom sector in the region primarily contributes to this growth. Besides, efforts by major nations such as China, India, and Myanmar to modernize and expand their telecommunication offerings further contribute to regional market sales.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingMarket Segmentation:By Operational Model Outlook.Full MVNO.Reseller.Service ProviderBy Service Type Outlook.Postpaid.PrepaidBy Subscriber Outlook.Business/Enterprise.Individual/ResidentialBy Region Outlook.North America (US, Canada).Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia).Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina).Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buyingFAQs:What is the estimated CAGR for the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market?The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2032.What are the key segments covered?The key segments covered in the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market report are operational model, service type, subscriber, and region.Which operational model segment led the market in 2023?The full MVNO segment dominated the marker for mobile virtual network operators.By subscriber analysis, which segment dominated the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market?The business or enterprise segment dominated the market in 2023.Browse PMR's Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size Poised to Hit USD 173.10 Billion by 2032, Driven by a 8.2% CAGR | Polaris Market ResearchBrowse More Research Reports:Digital Artwork Market:Smart City Platforms Market:Cloud Native Application Market:DevOps Market:Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.