Claravine Enhances Content & Creative Management With New AI Capabilities And Advanced Tools And Features

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claravine , The Data Standards Company, today unveiled new advancements to help marketers harness the value of data standards for content and creative assets. These Claravine AI solutions enhance marketing taxonomy and metadata, building on existing capabilities for managing, validating and correcting data. With the introduction of Content Comprehension, Asset Preview, and Content Similarity Detection, marketers can revolutionize their workflows-unlocking insights from assets while seamlessly connecting data points across campaigns for fast, accurate performance measurement.



Marketers are facing ever-growing content repositories, a challenge that will only intensify with generative AI. At the same time, high-quality data is crucial for driving content creation, decision-making, and personalization. However, amidst this content overload, it's easy to overlook the immense potential of metadata to enhance strategies and fuel meaningful customer experiences.

Claravine's new features leverage AI, machine learning, and computer vision to unlock the potential of marketer's content and creative across the supply chain. These innovations use metadata and Content IDs to enhance everything from improving DAM (Digital Asset Management) search and discovery to controlling metadata application, deduplicating assets, and ensuring consistency across DAM systems. They also support smoother DAM migrations, validation of assets in trafficked media, establishing relationships between assets, and ultimately enabling better measurement and attribution.

Content Comprehension : leverages Claravine AI to analyze assets, extracting additional metadata aligned with common industry taxonomies. Users can control the precision of metadata associations with adjustable confidence thresholds.

Asset Preview: offers a visualization of assets alongside their creative URL and metadata within Claravine's platform; it's especially useful when working quickly in large datasets.

Content Similarity Detection: uses Claravine AI to analyze and create unique Content IDs for assets, allowing teams to identify duplicate assets across datasets and track asset usage. Connectors : enhanced integrations with popular platforms such as Adobe Experience Manager and Campaign and Ads Managers for easy import of creative asset URLs, and export of generated metadata and Content IDs.

“Our new features create an environment where marketing and creative teams can collaborate effortlessly to produce innovative, high-performing campaigns. By addressing the challenge of metadata management, we aim to empower marketers to work more efficiently and effectively,” said Chris Comstock, Chief Growth Officer, Claravine .“We're committed to utilizing data standards and AI to enhance marketing metadata, helping our clients unlock the full value of their content and creative.”

About Claravine

Claravine is The Data Standards Company aiming to give people, teams and technology a shared understanding of their data. Claravine helps brands and agencies deliver on the promise of modern marketing by standardizing taxonomies, naming conventions, and metadata across all digital experiences at the source of data creation. The Data Standards Cloud empowers a proactive approach to marketing metadata naming conventions and taxonomy for fast, accurate and rich business insights that help deliver the experiences customers want. Claravine partners with a quarter of the Fortune 100 to define, apply and connect standards across their ecosystem for faster decisions, greater agility, and increased ROI. For more information, visit /.

