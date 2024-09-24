FLORAL STANDARDS: A Practical Guide for Harvesting and Delivering Professional Quality Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Written by flower farmers for flower farmers, growers, and gardeners, this essential reference covers 230 cut floral crops

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The flower farmers of the Seattle Wholesale Growers (SWGM) have accumulated more than 200 years collectively as cut flower growers who the commercial floral marketplace. Their invaluable experience is now compiled in their inaugural publication, FLORAL STANDARDS, identifying best practices and product specifications for 230 top floral crops.

Cover of FLORAL STANDARDS

Sample interior "Roses"

Since 2011,

SWGM has cultivated a national reputation for a diversity of fresh, seasonal, and high-quality product for florists, shops, studios, and other customers in search of local and domestic botanical ingredients. Its member-owners include 18 Washington and Oregon flower farms, and the market also distributes the products of several additional West Coast growers.

With the publication of FLORAL STANDARDS, the flower farmers and staff share proven advice ranging from selection and harvest stage to criteria for post-harvest crop treatment, stem length, stem count-per-bunch, and other important considerations. The book's goal is to help farmers ensure product vitality and provide the best vase life for individual crops desired by the floral professional – from Abelia to Zinnia. Harvest stage instruction is also included for drying more than 60 plants.

The compilation of FLORAL STANDARDS took place over a number of years, initiated by a desire to create "specification sheets" for 230 of the many products grown and marketed by

SWGM. Led by longtime board member and founder Diane Szukovathy, member growers invested hundreds of volunteer hours to document their successful approaches to selection, care, harvest, and post-harvest, as well as advice for packing, shipping, and supplying customers ranging from wedding and event designers to mass market retailers. They researched vase life for numerous varieties, noting recommended cultivars for commercial growing and singling out grower favorites.

The 336-page, full-color book is illustrated with 425-plus images of floral products (images reveal correct bud size and other attributes for optimal harvest stage). Also included are specification charts for top crops, including bulbs and tubers (allium, daffodil, dahlia, and tulip); vines (clematis, grape, hops); chrysanthemum, ferns, peony, poppy, rose, scabiosa, sweet pea, ornamental grasses, as well as for woody trees, fruiting branches, and conifers.

"FLORAL STANDARDS is an essential reference for experienced and aspiring flower farmers, as well as for avid flower lovers and gardeners. It contains priceless expertise and is filled with proven production and harvest know-how that will assist and guide other growers to achieve success as flower farmers," says Aaron Gaskey, SWGM board chair. While the book covers crops that grow successfully in the Pacific Northwest, its value reaches far and wide, providing practical and helpful information to flower farmers and floral enthusiasts worldwide.

Book Specs:

FLORAL STANDARDS: A Practical Guide for Harvesting and Delivering Professional Quality Products

ISBN: 978-8-9905123-0-6

Price: $79.95

On-sale date: September 25, 2024

Soft cover, 8-1/2′′ x 11′′

336 pages

425+ full-color photographs throughout

Ordering information:





Please contact Brad Siebe, SWGM General Manager, for wholesale inquiries

Media Contact:

Brad

Siebe

206-838-1523

[email protected]

SOURCE Seattle Wholesale Growers Market

