Joe Jonas Is A Cool 'Funcle', Dances With His Niece

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas of the musical group Jonas Brother, is a pretty cool uncle. The singer, who is currently nursing his heart after a bitter divorce from Sophie Turner, has shared a clip of himself on Instagram dancing with one of his nieces.

In the video, Joe shared a sweet moment with his brother Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas' youngest daughter Valentina Angelina, reports 'People' magazine.

The appears to be from the wedding of Danielle's sister Kathleen Deleasa and Nick Mirchuk, which took place late last month.

As per 'People', his niece looked cute in a white dress and matching shoes, while Joe wore a dark green suit and cream shirt, as he high-fived his niece and spun her round as his track "What This Could Be" played in the background of the post.

"My heart is made for moments like these", Joe wrote over the adorable video.

"Just funcle things", the musician, who is set to release his second solo studio album Music for People Who Believe in Love on October 18, captioned the post. Joe is also uncle to Kevin, 36, and 38-year-old's Danielle's eldest daughter Alena Rose, 10, and brother Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie, 2.

He shares daughter Willa, 4, and her little sister Delphine, 2, with his ex Turner, 28, whom he split from in 2023 after four years of marriage.

While speaking to 'People' back in 2022 about becoming a dad for a second time, Joe said he was "maybe a little less nervous" but "just excited”.

"It's such an amazing part of life", he added. Joe tends to keep his daughters out of the spotlight, while Kevin and Danielle and Nick, 32, and Priyanka, 42, regularly share family updates on social media.