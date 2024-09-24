Danish Premier calls for end to Ukraine limitations

(MENAFN) Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen has advocated for a more aggressive stance from regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, urging the alliance to permit Kyiv to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory. In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Frederiksen argued that ongoing debates about the extent of military support only serve to empower Moscow, stating, "Public discussion on how far NATO countries should go to defeat Russia only plays into Moscow’s hands."



Her comments come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with United States President Joe Biden to discuss what has been termed his "victory plan." Ukraine is actively lobbying Washington for approval to conduct long-range strikes using Western-supplied weaponry, a move that Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned would be viewed as an act of war by the NATO alliance.



Frederiksen, a strong ally of Ukraine, emphasized that the critical "red line" had already been crossed when Russian forces entered Ukraine. She asserted, "I will not accept this premise, and I will never allow anyone from Russia to decide what is the right thing to do in NATO, in Europe, or in Ukraine."



Criticizing what she described as indecisiveness in Western military assistance, Frederiksen urged NATO to eliminate restrictions on weapon usage. "My suggestion is, let us end the discussion about red lines," she insisted. According to her, the ongoing public debate has been a strategic error, granting Russia undue leverage.



Frederiksen’s stance reflects a growing sentiment among some NATO leaders who believe that a more robust military response is necessary to counter Russian aggression and support Ukraine’s defense efforts effectively. Her call to action may influence future discussions within NATO as the alliance navigates the complexities of the conflict.

