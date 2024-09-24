FSB of Russia declares arrest of over dozen individuals linked to extremist community in Kabardino-Balkarian Republic

(MENAFN) The Security Service (FSB) of Russia has announced the arrest of over a dozen individuals linked to an extremist community in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, situated in the North Caucasus. This operation reflects ongoing efforts to combat radical ideologies within the region.



In a statement released on Monday, the FSB detailed that its agents, in collaboration with the of Internal Affairs and the National Guard, dismantled an extremist group that was reportedly coordinating activities via WhatsApp. The crackdown resulted in the detention of 15 Russian citizens in the village of Islamey, located in the Baksan District.



These suspects face serious charges related to the "public dissemination of radical ideology" that contradicts traditional Islamic values and Russian laws. Additionally, they are accused of engaging in violent actions driven by religious hatred.



Following the arrests, the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a criminal investigation into the "creation of an extremist community" and participation in such a group. If found guilty, the accused individuals could face penalties of up to ten years in prison.



Svetlana Petrenko, a spokesperson for the Investigative Committee, disclosed that the alleged leader of this extremist faction, Rezuan Kangezov, established the group in 2023 with intentions to employ violent tactics to coerce a broad audience. Petrenko emphasized that under Kangezov's leadership, members of the community resorted to physical violence and psychological intimidation against individuals whose actions were deemed inconsistent with their radical beliefs.



This operation underscores the Russian government's commitment to countering the rise of religious extremism and ensuring the enforcement of national laws in the region.

