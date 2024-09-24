UN member states successfully ratifies "pact for the future"

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, United Nations member states have successfully ratified a "pact for the future," aimed at paving the way for a "better future" for all humanity, despite opposition from several nations, particularly Russia. This initiative originated from UN Secretary-General António Guterres's 2021 vision for a "Summit of the Future," which he described as a pivotal opportunity to reshape the course of human history. After the pact's approval, Guterres highlighted the necessity for nations to not only engage in dialogue but also take meaningful action.



As the UN General Assembly meetings unfold, the participation of numerous heads of state underscores the critical nature of this summit. While Russia voiced its dissent through Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, who argued that the text fails to reflect genuine multilateralism, this opposition ultimately did not prevent the pact's endorsement. In stark contrast, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the charter as a "compass" for global governance, expressing dismay at Russia's unwillingness to align with the broader international community.



Russia, along with allies such as Belarus, Iran, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria, attempted to introduce an amendment aimed at limiting UN involvement in internal affairs of sovereign nations. Nonetheless, this proposal was rejected by the majority of Assembly members. The final Charter reflects a unified commitment among leaders to strengthen the multilateral framework, ensuring it adapts to modern challenges and protects the interests of both current and future generations amid persistent global crises. This consensus demonstrates a shared conviction in the potential for a more hopeful and inclusive future for all.

MENAFN24092024000045015687ID1108708831