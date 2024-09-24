Incorp (Philippines) Selects Kognics AI-First LMS To Drive Employee Training, Certification And Effectiveness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Kognics announced that InCorp Philippines has selected Kognics' AI-First LMS to power Training, Compliance, and Certification goals.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kognics announced that InCorp Philippines, formerly known as Kittelson and Carpo Consulting, has selected Kognics' AI-First Management System (LMS) to power its team member Training, Compliance, and Certification goals.

InCorp, a leader in company incorporation and business registration for local and international enterprises in the Philippines, has strategically partnered with Kognics to significantly enhance the quality and efficiency of its enterprise training programs.

As an industry leader in corporate consulting, InCorp has always prioritized continuous development and education for its workforce to maintain excellence and stay ahead of the competition.

Kognics LMS is renowned for its Artificial Intelligence-Engine and Rich User Experience, which empowers organizations to create, manage, and deliver training content seamlessly. With its customizable features and analytics capabilities, Kognics LMS enables InCorp to tailor training programs to meet specific departmental requirements and employee skill development needs, resulting in a more personalized and effective training experience.

Key features of the Kognics LMS platform include:

Advanced AI Capabilities: With Kognics LMS, creating customized training becomes more accessible than ever with our embedded Generative AI Capabilities

Advanced Content Management: InCorp can easily organize, update, and deliver various training materials, including videos, documents, quizzes, and interactive courses.

Scalability: Kognics LMS is designed to grow with InCorp's evolving needs, making it a future-proof investment.

Data Analytics: The platform provides in-depth insights into employee performance and engagement, allowing InCorp to fine-tune its training strategies for optimal results.

Mobile Compatibility: With the mobile-responsive design, employees can access training materials anytime, anywhere, enhancing the flexibility of learning.

Integration: Kognics LMS seamlessly integrates with InCorp's existing systems and software, streamlining administrative processes.

“We wanted to take a moment to express our sincere appreciation for the exceptional service provided by the Kognics' team. We've been impressed by the team's willingness and adaptability in addressing our feedback. It's not often that you come across a team that places such high priority on client suggestions and consistently works to improve the overall user experience. What stands out even more is the seamless integration of AI features into Kognics, which has significantly elevated the effectiveness and efficiency of our learning programs. Plus, the combination of such advanced capabilities with their competitive pricing is a rare find these days. We're excited about our ongoing partnership and look forward to the new innovations Kognics will bring. We're confident that our collaboration will continue to drive success and value for both our teams.” Erica Del Rosario, Manager, Human Resources

"We are honoured to be chosen by InCorp as their trusted partner in enhancing their training initiatives. Our team is committed to delivering the best LMS experience, and we look forward to working closely with InCorp to achieve their training and development goals." Siddhartha Kulshrestha, Co-Founder of Kognics.

The partnership is poised to bring about a positive transformation in InCorp's training practices, ultimately contributing to improved employee performance and organizational success.



About InCorp Philippines:

InCorp Philippines (formerly Kittelson and Carpo Consulting) is a subsidiary of InCorp Global, a leading consulting firm that provides market-entry and corporate compliance services to clients operating in the Philippines and expanding to the Asia-Pacific region.

About Kognics:

Kognics delivers SAAS (Software As A Service) to power Learning Management Systems (LMS) & Customer Relationship Management(CRM) needs of Enterprises and Governments. Kognics LMS empowers organizations with advanced training and development solutions to enhance workforce productivity and performance.

