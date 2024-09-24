Russians Attack Village In Kherson Region, Two Wounded
9/24/2024 7:16:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military fired on the village of Stanislav, Kherson region, injuring two people who were on the street.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“The occupiers attacked Stanislav. Two people who were on the street were injured as a result of the enemy attack,” the message says.
It is noted that a 58-year-old woman who suffered an explosive injury, contusion, shrapnel wounds to her hand, lower back and leg was hospitalized. The 20-year-old man was treated on the spot. He suffered blast trauma and contusion.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a 61-year-old resident of the village of Poniativka, Kherson region, at about 5 a.m.
