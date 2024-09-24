Tim Paine Optimistic About Fabian Allen's Impact As Strikers Aim For BBL Glory

(MENAFN- IANS) Adelaide, Sep 24 (IANS) As the Adelaide Strikers gear up for 14, newly appointed head coach Tim Paine is optimistic about the impact of his West Indian recruit Fabian Allen. Known for his explosive power-hitting, left-arm spin, and exceptional fielding skills, Allen is poised to become a standout player this season.

His signing, part of a trio of overseas recruits including England's Ollie Pope and Jamie Overton, aims to address the Strikers' need for a dynamic middle-order presence, especially in the crucial final overs.

Last season, the Strikers showcased formidable top-order talent but struggled to capitalise during the closing stages. Paine emphasised the importance of enhancing their batting depth and believes Allen will be instrumental in this area.

"We identified that last year we excelled in the first 10 or 15 overs of the batting with Matthew Short, Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short (but) one thing we wanted to improve on was that last four or five overs and having some power-hitting," Paine was quoted by com as saying.

"Fabian Allen certainly does that. He also bowls really good left-arm orthodox spin and can bowl in any phase of the game, and I think what the people of Adelaide will see is he's also probably the best fielder in the Big Bash," he added.

Paine is also keen on maintaining a strong spin attack, led by last year's standout Cameron Boyce and rising star Lloyd Pope. The Strikers are focused on creating an exciting playing style that not only aims for victory but also captivates fans, especially the youth in South Australia.

While the team hopes to have Australian stars Alex Carey and Travis Head available later in the season, Paine stresses the importance of creating a supportive environment that encourages their involvement without pressure. He reflects on his own journey into coaching, revealing how his initial reservations transformed into a passion for leading the team.

"He's on an absolute heater at the moment, no doubt about that," Paine said of his former Australia Test teammate whose most recent outing for the Strikers came in January 2023.

"He always had the talent, I think anyone who's played with him or coached him has seen that from a really young age. He's just growing into it and he's becoming an absolute superstar of the game at the moment.

"We haven't seen him a lot in the last few years but ... we don't want to pressure Trav into thinking he has to be here all the time, or that we're relying on him being here," he concluded.

With a blend of new talent and established players, the Strikers are on a mission to entertain and reclaim their position as a top contender in the BBL, aiming for their first title since the 2017-18 season.