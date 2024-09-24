Gamification Carnival 2024 Promises To Transform Learning And Development Strategies

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 24/09/2024: The world of and Development (L&D) is set to be revolutionized at the upcoming Gamification Carnival 2024, a two-day virtual extravaganza featuring world-renowned gamification expert Yu-kai Chou. The event, scheduled for October 8-9, 2024, aims to equip L&D professionals with cutting-edge gamification strategies to enhance learning experiences and drive organizational success.

Yu-kai Chou, creator of the acclaimed Octalysis Framework and named the #1 Gamification Guru globally, will lead the first day of the carnival with his session "Gamification Mastery: From Theory to Practice." Chou's expertise, which has impacted over 1 billion users worldwide and has been sought after by industry giants like Google, Tesla, and Harvard, promises to provide attendees with actionable insights into applying gamification principles in L&D contexts.

Gamification has the power to transform how we approach learning and development in organizations. We're thrilled to have Yu-kai Chou share his unparalleled expertise with our global audience of L&D professionals.

The Gamification Carnival will feature:

Day 1: A 90-minute masterclass by Yu-kai Chou, covering the Octalysis Framework, actionable gamification strategies, and real-world case studies.

Day 2: An innovative, AI-driven hackathon where participants will apply their newfound knowledge to solve real-life L&D challenges.

The event's unique format combines theoretical learning with practical application, allowing attendees to immediately implement gamification techniques in their organizations.

The AI-driven hackathon on Day 2 will provide personalized feedback and skill improvement plans, ensuring that learning continues well beyond the event itself.

Our goal is to empower L&D professionals with the tools they need to create engaging, effective learning experiences. By the end of this carnival, attendees will be equipped to revolutionize their L&D strategies and drive meaningful outcomes in their organizations.

The Gamification Carnival 2024 will take place on October 8-9, 2024, from 9:30 PM SGT | 8:30 AM CST | 7:00 PM IST each day. L&D professionals, instructional designers, HR leaders, and anyone interested in the intersection of gamification and learning are encouraged to attend.

For more information and registration details, please visit



