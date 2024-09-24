Baku Climate Action Week Set To Take Place Soon
9/24/2024 5:19:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Baku Climate Action Week will take place from September 30 to
October 4, laying the groundwork for the climate agenda ahead of
COP29, set for November in Baku, Azernews
reports.
This event will gather key stakeholders from politics, finance,
trade, science, art, culture, civil society, and the media.
The COP29 session of the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change was confirmed at the COP28 plenary in Dubai last December.
Baku expects to host around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests
during this pivotal period.
The UN Framework Convention, established at the 1992 Earth
Summit, aims to mitigate dangerous human impacts on the climate.
The annual COP meetings, initiated in 1995, serve as the highest
legislative forum for implementing climate agreements, involving
198 participating countries.
