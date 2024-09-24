Tight Security In Jammu, Kashmir Ahead Of 2Nd Phase Assembly Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 24 (KUNA) - Indian authorities put in place strong security in Jammu and Kashmir as the state is going for second phase of Assembly Wednesday.

The Asian News International reported that tight security has been put in place including massive deployment of forces and checking of as 26 constituencies spread across six states are going for on Wednesday.

Former Chief of Jammu and Kashmir and National leader Omar Abdullah is contesting from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats in the second phase of polls.

The only Indian state with Muslim majority is going for the second phase of Assembly Polls for the first time after the right wing government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped off the state its special status and limited self-rule by abrogating Article 370 of Indian Constitution.

All the national and local parties including Bharatiya Janata Party of Modi, Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi and National Congress of Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party of Mehbooba Mufti promised peace, security and creation of jobs among others.

The BJP leaders rejected any possibility of restoring Article 370 and pledged to end terrorism, and bring peace and security in the state, while Congress party promised several popular schemes for the people in their election manifesto.

The first phase of Assembly Elections was held on September 18, and witnessed 61.38 percent turn out, while the third and final phase is scheduled for October 1st and result announcement would be on October 8. (end)

atk













MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108707929