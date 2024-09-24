Recent Assassination Attempt Against Trump Fuels Fears About Political Violence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Anvar Jache

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The recent apparent attempt on former US president Donald Trump's life has fueled concerns about looming violence in the country.

This bid came only a couple of months after the presidential candidate had come under an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania while addressing an election rally.

Seemingly, following two apparent assassination attempts against Donald Trump, American are believed to becoming more violent.

Many Americans are now growingly worried that the recent shooting could lead to a mounting appetite for more violence nationwide, especially in the light of bipartisan accusations that each other for putting democracy in jeopardy.

Despite fierce competition and political divisions in the country just a couple of months ahead of the presidential race due on November 5, the US political class is unanimously opposed to political violence.

US Vice President and Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris was the first politician to reject political violence by voicing deep concern over the attempt on her rival's life.

Harris said she had even spoken with former President Trump to check in after a second apparent assassination attempt against him,

"I told him what I have said publicly, there's no place for political violence in our country," Harris said.

"I am in this election, in this race for many reasons, including to fight for our democracy, and in a democracy, there is no place for political violence."

On his part, US President Joe Biden condemned the apparent assassination attempt against Trump and rejected looming political violence in the country.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. We have to unite this country. We cannot allow this to happen," Biden said.

He even called on everyone in the country to work had to unite America by resolving all difference by peaceful means, through ballot boxes, rather than political violence.

Biden underlined that it is essential to provide more help to the Secret Service to enable it to protect presidents, presidential candidates and senior officials.

President Biden said the United States Secret Service needs further assistance after former President Trump was the target of a second assassination attempt while golfing in Florida.

"One thing I want to make clear is, the service needs more help. And I think Congress should respond to their need," Biden told reporters.

The White House's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the assassination attempt on Trump, saying it is necessary to condemn violence

"The president and the vice president have always forcefully - forcefully condemned violence in all forms, including political violence. And - and we certainly have never encouraged any violence in any way," she said.

Calling for resolving difference by dialogue, she said, "And, you know, when it comes to differences in - in issues and policies, we believe that there should be a conversation."

On his part, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson announced that the Congress would broaden the scope of work of a parliamentary task force entrusted with investigating the attempt on Biden's life.

He vowed that the task force would give replies to Americans' questions about the two apparent assassination bids against the former president.

Recent reports show that over the last decade there has been a steady surge in political violence and threats against state officials in the U.S., citing two apparent attempts on Trump's life.

The US is believed to have a long history of political violence against political figures, including an attempt to kidnap former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi two years ago.

There is also a history of assassination attempts on the lives of presidents and presidential candidates. Four presidents have been killed by assassins, mainly President Abraham Lincoln in 1865. (end)

