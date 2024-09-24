Gig Workers Must Develop Industry-Specific Knowledge To Remain Competitive: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) There is a persistent skill gap among gig workers and they must develop industry-specific knowledge to remain competitive, a report said on Tuesday.

The report by TeamLease Edtech showed that 42.86 per cent of gig workers lack knowledge as the primary skill deficit. While gig workers are often technically adept, the absence of domain expertise can hinder their efficiency and effectiveness.

In addition to this, 28.57 per cent of employers cited soft skills, including communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, as another critical gap. These skills are essential for gig workers, who frequently manage multiple clients and projects simultaneously.

“The gig economy has fundamentally altered the employment landscape. It is reshaping how we work by introducing a level of flexibility that aligns with modern work preferences”, said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.“However, with this shift comes the need for continuous upskilling,” he added.

The report comes as demand is set to surge for gig workers, especially in the upcoming festive season.

This season, employers plan to hire 1 million gig workers and 250,000 contractual workers across sectors, with e-commerce leading the charge.

Companies like Uber, Ola, Swiggy, and Zomato are offering significant opportunities, reflecting the shifting labour market accelerated by the pandemic, which has driven both workers and businesses to seek flexible work arrangements.

To bridge the gaps, the report also identified the top ways for gig workers to upskill. According to the data, on-the-job training (76.19 per cent) and online courses (73.81 per cent) are the most effective methods.

These options provide gig workers with practical experience and the flexibility to learn while they work.

By honing both industry-specific knowledge and soft skills, gig workers can significantly enhance their employability and efficiency in delivering quality results, the report said.