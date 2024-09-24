ILICO's ERP.BZ Gets Recognized As Best Business Management Software Of The Year

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India In a glittering awards night, recently held at the Taj Santacruz in Mumbai, Managing Director of ILICO SERVICES LIMITED, Mr. Siddhartha Dikshit got awarded for his business management software ERP. The award was presented to him by renowned Indian Actress, Rakul Preet Singh alongside several other B-Town celebs including Divya Khosla Kumar, Gauhar Khan, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Geeta Kapur, Parul Gulati, Tanuj Virwani, Kashmera Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey & Shivangi Joshi.





Siddhartha Dikshit receiving International Quality Award from Rakul Preet Singh & Seema Singh





ERP distinguishes itself from other ERP solutions through its unique features. The software is not only customizable but also dynamic, allowing for seamless data transfer and management in a printable format. This adaptability makes ERP particularly user-friendly and compatible with existing business systems. As businesses increasingly seek digital transformation, ERP offers tailored solutions that enhance productivity and streamline operations.



Kolkata, the city of palaces and cultural richness, is home to many inspiring individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields. Among them is Siddhartha Dikshit, a distinguished graduate of Computer Science and holder of a Master's degree in Business Administration. Since 2006, he has been at the helm of ILICO SERVICES LIMITED and Vehement Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as their Managing Director. His journey from a curious child with dreams of business to a global leader in ERP software is nothing short of remarkable.



Siddhartha's fascination with software development, especially ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems, has been a driving force behind his career. His vision was clear: to provide customized ERP solutions on a global scale. This vision came to fruition with the establishment of ERP, a flagship product of his companies. ERP has rapidly gained recognition for its innovative and tailored software solutions, serving over 3,100 clients worldwide.



One of the most exciting aspects of ERP is its forward-thinking approach to technology. The future of ERP is heavily intertwined with Artificial Intelligence (AI), and ERP is at the forefront of this transformation. The integration of AI allows the software to anticipate user needs, respond intuitively, and transform data with remarkable efficiency. This technology not only improves user experience but also boosts operational productivity.





Siddhartha Dikshit, Managing Director, ERP By ILICO SERVICES LIMITED





In addition to AI, ERP leverages other cutting-edge technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), cloud computing, blockchain, and advanced analytics. These technologies collectively enhance the power and efficiency of ERP systems, making them more agile and competitive in the digital age. The cloud-based services offered by ERP are particularly notable for their cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency, reducing the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure.



The modular architecture of ERP includes a wide range of functionalities tailored to various business needs. Modules such as Inventory Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Human Resource Management (HRMS & Payroll), E-Tendering, Supply Chain Management, and more are designed to address specific aspects of business operations. The software's flexibility and comprehensive feature set make it ideal for manufacturing companies, infrastructure development firms, retail outlets, department stores, and any production-oriented business.



Moreover, ERP offers a unique white-label product option. Clients have the opportunity to purchase the ERP software's source code, allowing them to modify, enhance, and rebrand the software under their own banner. This option not only provides full copyright and licensing rights but also enables businesses to tailor the ERP solution to their specific requirements.



Sustainability is a core component of ERP's strategy. The company integrates energy-efficient solutions, sustainable supply chain management, and waste reduction tools into its offerings. This commitment helps clients achieve their sustainability goals while improving operational efficiency. By focusing on sustainability, ERP not only drives business success but also contributes to a more sustainable future.



Siddhartha Dikshit's leadership and innovative approach have positioned ERP as a leader in the ERP market. His dedication to technological advancement and client-centric solutions continues to drive the company's success globally.



For more information about ERP and its offerings, visit ( ) or contact them at [email protected] , 9674442222.