RATP Chooses Eviden’S Embedded TETRA Radio Services Solutions To Equip Its Metro Trains And Tramways

RATP chooses Eviden's embedded TETRA services solutions

to equip its metro trains and tramways

InnoTrans, Berlin, Germany and Paris, France – September 24, 2024 – Eviden , the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces it has won RATP1's tender to equip its MP14 and new MF19 metro trains and also the TW20 tramways of the Parisian rail company with TETRA communication systems between the line's Centralized Control Station and the various rolling stocks. The contract covers 132 radio equipments, with an option for 800 radio equipments over a maximum period of 8 years.

RATP is a long-standing Eviden partner. The company has already equipped its previous metro fleet with Eviden's TETRA embedded radio technology. This time, the customer's biggest challenge is to modernize its transport infrastructure network and extend certain lines with new rolling stock to safely accommodate more passengers. In concrete terms, the solution will play a pivotal role in modernizing RATP's existing embedded radio systems, ensuring their long-term viability as they increasingly demand greater computing power for voice/data and safety/security services, while requiring minimal onboard space.

This project marks one of RATP's final uses of this technology as the organization prepares for a significant technological overhaul of its metro fleet starting 2035. The MP14 and upcoming MF19 metro trains, as along with the TW20 tramways are being developed by Alstom, another key partner of Eviden.

Valérie Petat, Head of Industrial Systems and Services, Mission Critical Systems, at Eviden, Atos Group said“This new collaboration further underscores RATP's long-standing trust in Eviden's technology and expertise in the railway sector. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen our position as a preferred partner for RATP's future major projects.”

The Eviden solution chosen by RATP includes the following range of embedded radio voice-data services:

- the MAV (Audio-Visual Means) system for automatic metro lines.

- the Radio driver Metro service for manual lines.

- the TETRA (TErrestrial Trunk Radio) Tramway service.

TETRA: scalable and secured mobile radio system

The radios supplied are based on TETRA technology. TETRA is a digital trunked mobile radio standard developed to meet the needs of traditional Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) user organizations in terms of performance, availability, safety, and security. Its scalable architecture allows economic network deployments ranging from single site local area coverage to multiple site wide area national coverage.

About Evide n 2

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 RATP: Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens, is the French state-owned enterprise that operates public transport systems. It primarily serves the Paris metropolitan area and is responsible for the operation of most public transportation in the city.

2 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark.

