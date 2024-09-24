Pocketable Powerhouse: Sennheiser’s ACCENTUM True Wireless Comes To the Middle East

(MENAFN- Absolute Communication Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23rd September, 2024 – Pioneer in sound technology and solutions, Sennheiser Consumer Hearing, recently launched the latest addition to their portable portfolio, the ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds. This new release, which became available on May 21, promises the signature Sennheiser acoustics, advanced wireless capabilities, and a brand-new ergonomic design, making it an ideal choice for those with an on-the-go, connected lifestyle.

“ACCENTUM True Wireless is known for its incredible sound, practical features, and exceptional value,” stated Heston Saldanha, General Manager of Sennheiser Consumer Division MEA, “We encapsulated these qualities that bring the renowned ‘Sennheiser sound’ to anyone seeking an untethered audio upgrade. Prioritizing a snug fit, the ACCENTUM True Wireless was meticulously crafted after studying over several distinct ear profiles, resulting in a design is very precisely engineered.”

Signature sound

From the first listen, ACCENTUM True Wireless is a serious performer. It all starts with the brand’s proprietary 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers that reproduce powerful and engaging bass, natural mids and crisp treble–handling even the most complex modern music without breaking a sweat. The ultra-low distortion drivers are made at the Sennheiser Tullamore factory, under the same roof as those found in other ACCENTUM, MOMENTUM and audiophile headphones.

Ear-gonomic

All of its capabilities are housed inside a completely unique take on earbud ergonomics; in a close collaboration with Sonova—a leading hearing aid manufacturer—thousands of ear models were analysed to arrive at the ideal balance of stability, comfort, and sophistication. The result of the collaboration is an innovative contour that complements a wide range of wearers in a singular form. The earbuds, still under the veil of secrecy, was a recent winner of the prestigious Red Dot Design award. Four sizes of ear tips are included to further ensure a great seal for impactful low-frequency response and effective hybrid noise cancellation.

The art of being transparent

When combined with the discreet beamforming mic array, the ANC reduces droning low-frequency distractions to a whisper, making quick work of airplane cabin noise, humming appliances, nearby traffic and the murmur of bustling coffee shops. ACCENTUM True Wireless’ Hybrid ANC and Transparency modes make it easy to manage disruptions, allowing wearers to listen to ambient surroundings on-demand via simple tap gestures or the free Sennheiser Smart Control app. With the app, the user can select the amount of transparency while further tailoring their sound using the 5-band equalizer and Sound Check–a guided preset creator that one can upload to the cloud to access on all of your iOS or Android devices. EQ customization is only the beginning, with user-definable touch controls for managing media, phone calls, and voice assistants too.

Advanced connectivity

Connecting ACCENTUM True Wireless to a smartphone goes beyond managing media and calls, thanks to Bluetooth 5.3. The earbuds are Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast capable, for advanced connectivity to shared audio streams at Auracast-enabled museums, cafes, airports, and more in the near future. In addition to SBC and AAC codec support, the earbuds also utilize aptX™ and LC3 for maintaining dependable audio quality and extensive battery life–up to 8 hours per charge and 28 total hours with the case.

Versatile charging

Charging is just as versatile, with both USB-C and Qi wireless charging available inside the compact case. That case holds over 2 additional replenishments, and supports quick charging over USB, giving users up to 1 hour of playback in about 10 minutes. A USB-A to type C cable is included, making setup delightfully efficient.

Availability

ACCENTUM True Wireless became available for pre-order starting from the announcement date and officially launched on May 21. The earbuds are currently offered in black and white colourways, available from select retailers and at sennheiser-hearing.com, with an RRP of AED 799.





