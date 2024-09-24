Grand Warriors' Shahid Hilal Wins Gold At J & K Pencak Silat Championship

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The 9th J&K UT Pencak Silat Championship 2024 began on Saturday and concluded on Monday at at Indoor Hall, Polo Ground, here. Among the list of winners, Shahid Hilal of the Grand Warriors Academy Srinagar, also won a medal.

The event, organised by the J&K Pencak Silat Association under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council, witnessed intense competition among over 1250 of both genders. Competitors from 18 districts of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the championship.

In his weight category, Shahid Hilal finished first by defeating Robin from Jammu.

“During the last National Pencak Silat Trails, I broke my left arm during trials,” Shahid said.“It took me a long time to get back on the track. Now, I'm getting ready for Nationals and I hope that one day, my hard work will lead me to a world championship.”

Shahid Hilal attributed his achievement to his parents, who helped him at every turn. He also showed gratitude to his trainer, Adil Hussain, the coach.