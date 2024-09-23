FM Bayramov Discusses Multilateral Co-Op With His Portuguese Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met
with Portugal's Minister of Foreign Affairs Paulo Ranger during the
high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly,
Azernews reports, citing the press services of the Foreign
Ministry.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed political, economic,
energy, cultural, and humanitarian issues, perspectives of
multilateral cooperation in bilateral and international
organizations, as well as the current regional and international
situation between Azerbaijan and Portugal.
The importance of using the mechanism of political consultations
in terms of discussing the development prospects of cooperation
with Azerbaijan was emphasized.
It was pointed out that Azerbaijan has successfully cooperated
with a number of European countries on energy security, and the
signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership
in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and the European Union is
a manifestation of this. In this direction, it was stated that our
country is ready for practical cooperation with a number of
European countries, including Portugal, on the development of
alternative energy sources.
Confidence was expressed that Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change will make a significant contribution
to the fight against climate change, and it was emphasized that it
creates wide prospects for expanding cooperation between the two
countries.
The importance of the strategic-geographic position of our
country, as well as the opportunities created by the projects and
initiatives implemented by us in the direction of the development
of the Middle Corridor, were mentioned.
J. Bayramov also informed his Portuguese counterpart in detail
about the current situation and realities in the region during the
post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and construction
works carried out in the territories freed from occupation, the
work done in the direction of combating the mine threat, as well as
the progress of the normalization and peace process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
In the Armenian constitution, it was emphasized that the ongoing
claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our
country are the main obstacle in the peace process.
At the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of
mutual interest.
