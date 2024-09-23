Falvey Insurance Group Raises $25,000 For RISPCA At Annual Charity Golf Tournament

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Falvey Insurance Group hosted a charity tournament, "Fore the Pets," on September 9th raising $25,000 to benefit the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA). The event, held at Richmond Country Club in Richmond, RI, brought together nearly 100 golfers for a beautiful day on the course, supporting RISPCA's mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals across the state.

Stephanie Van Patten, Director of Community Engagement, Wayne Kezirian, Esq., President & General Agent both of the RISPCA, and Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer of Falvey Insurance Group

The funds raised will help the RISPCA provide critical services including animal adoptions, veterinary care, humane education, and training support for animals in need. "Our goal was to raise both money and awareness for the essential work RISPCA does for vulnerable animals, and we're thrilled to have reached that goal," said Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer at Falvey Insurance Group.

The tournament included various contests, such as a putting contest, closest to the pin, and longest drive. While no one claimed the $25,000 hole-in-one prize sponsored by

Balise Toyota, participants enjoyed the competition and the chance to support a worthy cause. Winners were awarded prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

Throughout the day, golfers also took part in raffle packages and a silent auction, with items donated by local businesses. Key sponsors and donors for the event included Balise, Tito's Handmade Vodka, NEFCO, Minuteman Press of Johnston, Russell Morin Catering & Events, Texas Roadhouse, Gracie's, Wag Nation, and many more.

The event was made possible by volunteers from

Falvey Insurance Group, whose dedication ensured the tournament ran smoothly. "We couldn't have done it without our team's commitment and the overwhelming support from our community and sponsors," added Amanda Langlais, Senior Marketing Manager at Falvey.

The tournament and closing reception was kicked off by Falvey's Mike Falvey, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Jack Falvey, COO. Wayne Kezirian, Esq., President & General Agent of the RISPCA, and Stephanie Van Patten, Director of Community Engagement, spoke to the importance of the funds raised, emphasizing how the contributions would directly help RISPCA's ongoing efforts.

