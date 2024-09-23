National Security Concerns Prompt U.S. to Restrict Chinese Auto Imports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new turn of events, the U.S. Department of Commerce has proposed a ban on Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles.



This move aims to protect national security and effectively blocks most Chinese cars from entering the American market.



The new regulations will force U.S. automakers and major players to remove key Chinese components from in the coming years.



The Biden administration cites serious concerns about data collection on American drivers and infrastructure by Chinese companies through connected vehicles.



The White House ordered an investigation in February, fearing potential foreign manipulation of internet-connected vehicles and navigation systems.



These bans will prevent Chinese automakers from testing autonomous cars on U.S. streets and extend to software and hardware in vehicles made by other foreign competitors.



Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond emphasized the threat to privacy and security posed by foreign-created vehicle software.







She warned of extreme scenarios where foreign adversaries could remotely control or disable all operating vehicles in the U.S. simultaneously.



This plan significantly escalates ongoing U.S. restrictions on Chinese-made vehicles, software, and components.



Earlier this month, the Biden administration imposed steep tariff increases on Chinese imports, including a 100% tax on electric vehicles and new surcharges on EV batteries and critical minerals.



While relatively few Chinese-made cars currently operate in the U.S., Raimondo stressed the importance of acting preemptively.



The proposal aims to address potential risks before Chinese or Russian-linked auto components become widespread in the U.S. automotive sector.



Nearly all newer cars and light trucks are considered "connected" with onboard network hardware enabling internet access and data sharing.



A senior U.S. official confirmed that the proposal effectively bans all existing Chinese vehicles from the U.S. market.



National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan cited extensive evidence of China positioning malware in critical U.S. infrastructure.

National Security Concerns Prompt U.S. to Restrict Chinese Auto Imports

He warned of the dramatically increased risk of disruption and sabotage with potentially millions of long-lasting connected vehicles on the roads.



The Chinese Embassy in Washington has criticized previous actions limiting Chinese vehicle exports to the U.S.



They called for fair conditions for companies from all countries and vowed to defend China's rights and interests firmly.



The proposal suggests implementing software bans for the 2027 model year and hardware bans for the 2030 model year or January 2029.



The Commerce Department is allowing a 30-day public comment period and aims to finalize the rules by January 20.



These regulations will apply to all road vehicles but exclude off-road agricultural or mining vehicles.



The Alliance For Automotive Innovation, representing major automakers, has cautioned that changing hardware and software will take time.



While connected vehicle components are developed globally, including in China, the extent of Chinese-made components in U.S. models remains unclear.



National Security Concerns Prompt U.S. to Restrict Chinese Auto Imports

MENAFN23092024007421016031ID1108706045