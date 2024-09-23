Republican VP Nominee JD Vance 'Caught Lying' On Camera About Egg Prices, Netizens Rap, 'It's Ok To Create Stories'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With one and half months left for the US Presidential 2024, vice presidential nominee JD Vance accused Kamala Harris for high-priced eggs due to inflation in a recent video.

However, he was caught lying in the after viewers pointed out a price board right behind him, which sold the eggs for $2.99, contrary to Vance's claims that they were sold for $4.

Recently, Vance browsed through a supermarket along with his two children. He stopped at the egg section and decided to use its high prices to highlight inflation. he blamed it on President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris .

Vance said in the video,“Looking at the prices here, things are way too expensive because of Kamala Harris' policies.”

between the video, his son pointed at a carton of eggs. After this, Vance said,“Yes, buddy. Want some eggs? Let's talk about eggs. Because these guys actually eat about 14 eggs every single morning.”

He then claimed, as reported by Daily Mail,“Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of $1.50 a dozen. Now a dozen eggs will cost you around $4."

“Thanks to Kamala Harris' inflationary policies. Pennsylvania actually has seen some of the worst grocery price increases of the entire nation, and again, it is because she cast a deciding what vote on the inflation explosion act,” Vance added.

Later he even tweeted the video on his X platform, which said, ".@JDVance:“Eggs when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris' inflationary policies -- It's because she cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act.”

The video garnered around 1.9 million views.

How netizens reacted:

Despite his attempts, people caught him lying red-handed when a user pointed out that the price board behind him said the eggs were on sale at the store for $2.99.

One wrote, "Uh.... Maybe take the price tags down behind you"

Another said, "Here in VA at a local Walmart: when we moved here in 2018, Eggs were $1.99/18. Last week they were $6.22/18."

A third commented, "Zoom & enhance... those eggs are $2.99 sir"

"JD Vance: "Eggs when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris' FACTS! 🔥🔥," Commented the fourth.

The fifth commented, "He's holding a case of 24 eggs and the price behind him is 2.99."

Someone wrote, "Check the price on the crate of eggs behind home and tell me what you see."

"It's ok to create stories”, wrote the seventh user.

Meanwhile, the Morning Call reported that as of the end of August 2024, the U.S. inflation rate stood at 2.5 percent, the lowest level since February.