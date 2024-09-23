UAE Pro League: Shabab Al Ahli Beat Al Wahda In Nine-Goal Thriller

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 6:10 PM

Shabab Al Ahli secured a dramatic 5-4 win over Al Wahda in an unforgettable UAE Pro League game on Sunday night.

The nine-goal thriller saw Shabab Al Ahli extend their winning streak to three matches, giving them nine points and a temporary lead at the top of the table. Al Wahda, despite a spirited effort, remain at six points after the heart-stopping encounter.

The game started with a bang as Omar Khribin gave Al Wahda an early lead with a header just two minutes and 22 seconds in, marking the second-fastest goal in their head-to-head history, only behind Ismaeil Matar's 2:16 goal in 2008.

Shabab Al Ahli responded swiftly, turning the game on its head with two quick goals. Sardar Azmoun equalised in the seventh minute with a rapid counter-attack, and six minutes later, Yuri Cesar slotted home to put Shabab Al Ahli 2-1 up by the 13th minute.

Omar Khribin brought Al Wahda level again with a powerful shot from inside the box in the 33rd minute. Khribin's influence was undeniable, as he had now scored Al Wahda's last three goals against Shabab Al Ahli in the UAE Pro League.

Just before half-time, Azmoun struck again for Shabab Al Ahli, putting them back in front with a low-driven shot in stoppage time (45+3).

Al Wahda kept pressing, and Khribin completed his hat trick in the 81st minute with a sharp finish from a cross, making it 3-3. The match seemed poised for a thrilling finish.

Shabab Al Ahli found their winning edge in the closing minutes, with substitute Munas Dabbur delivering two crucial goals in the 87th and 90th minutes, giving Shabab Al Ahli a commanding 5-3 lead.

Lucas Pimenta scored a fourth goal for Al Wahda deep into stoppage time (90+4), but it wasn't enough to prevent Shabab Al Ahli from taking all three points in one of the most entertaining games of the season.

Meanwhile, Khorfakkan clinched a thrilling 2-1 win over Al Orooba in a dramatic match on Sunday at Dibba Stadium.

Khorfakkan took the lead early in the 12th minute, with Jonatan Viera converting a penalty. Al Orooba fought back and equalised just before half-time, as Mohammed Reza scored a stunning free-kick during stoppage time, marking the 100th goal by an Iranian player in the league's history.

Despite Al Orooba's continued pressure in the second half, Khorfakkan secured the win in the 92nd minute with a last-gasp goal from Mattheus De Andrade.

Al Nasr's perfect start under Alfred Schreuder ended as Al Wasl battled back to be the Bur Dubai Derby's winner with a 2-1 victory at Zabeel Stadium on Saturday.