Elon Musk Send Five Unmanned Missions To Mars In Two Years
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Elon Musk, the owner of the SpaceX space company, has announced
that he will send five unmanned Starship ships to Mars within two
years, Azernews reports.
Musk wrote on his page on the social platform "X": "SpaceX plans
to send about five unmanned Starship ships to Mars within two
years. If all of them land safely, crewed missions will be possible
in four years. If problems arise, manned flights will be postponed
for another two years."
Earlier this year, Musk announced that the first unmanned
starship would be launched to Mars in five years, and the first
crewed ship in seven years. The rocket with the ship made a full
test flight around the world on the fourth attempt in June, safely
exited the fiery supersonic entry into the atmosphere from space
and performed a demonstration landing from earth in the Indian
Ocean. Moreover, Musk expects Starship to achieve its goal of
building a large next-generation multi-purpose spacecraft capable
of traveling to Mars and the Moon with passengers and cargo at the
end of this decade.
Earlier this year, NASA postponed the Artemis 3 mission, which
was to use the SpaceX Starship spacecraft to land a crew on the
moon, until September 2026. According to NASA, the launch is
scheduled for the end of 2025.
In June, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa canceled his
personal mission around the Moon, which was supposed to use
SpaceX's Starship ship, citing uncertainty in the development of
the rocket.
