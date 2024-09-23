Egypt's Foreign Minister Meets With African Leaders On Sidelines Of UNGA

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty held a series of bilateral meetings with African leaders and officials on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, highlighting Egypt's commitment to fostering strong relationships with various countries and promoting regional stability.

On September 22nd, Abdelatty met with Kenyan President William Ruto, expressing Egypt's satisfaction with existing cooperation between the two countries and its desire to further develop bilateral relations. He emphasised Egypt's commitment to enhancing cooperation and coordination on issues of mutual interest, aiming to maximise benefits for both nations.

Abdelatty also met with Mali's Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, expressing condolences for the terrorist attack in Bamako on September 17th. He reaffirmed Egypt's solidarity with the people and government of Mali and its support for all efforts to combat terrorism and extremist ideology.

The two ministers discussed developments in the Sahel and West Africa, with Abdelatty highlighting Egypt's ongoing efforts to promote stability in the region.

He outlined Egypt's comprehensive approach to addressing challenges facing the region's countries, including support for national governments and state institutions to maintain security, achieve stability, and counter terrorist groups. They also agreed to intensify coordination on issues of mutual interest at both regional and international levels.

Abdelatty met with Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, expressing satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly since the Egyptian President's visit to Zambia last year.

He expressed his desire to hold the Egyptian-Zambian Joint Committee meeting as soon as possible, focusing on advancing and strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as infrastructure, energy, agricultural processing, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and education.

The two ministers also discussed enhancing regional cooperation and integration, particularly within the COMESA regional trade bloc. They agreed to intensify consultations on multilateral issues concerning matters of shared interest within regional and international organisations.

Moreover, the Egyptian Foreign Minister met with Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Diaspora of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, congratulating him on his reappointment to his post and expressing satisfaction with the course of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. They agreed to continue working to strengthen cooperation mechanisms in various fields, serving the mutual interests of both countries, particularly in the areas of housing, health, security and defence, infrastructure, agriculture, trade, energy, and others, leveraging related Egyptian expertise and capabilities. They also agreed to intensify coordination on regional and international issues.

Abdelatty also met with the Foreign Minister of Comoros, Dhoihir Dhoulkamal. Dhoulkamal expressed sincere gratitude for the Egyptian President's initiative to personally call Comoros President Azali Assoumani to inquire about his health following an assassination attempt.

Dhoulkamal condemned the assassination attempt and commended Egypt's supportive stance toward Comoros' security and stability, reflecting the deep bonds between the two countries. Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's commitment to Comoros' security and stability, and the ongoing efforts to develop bilateral relations across all levels.

Finally, Abdelatty met with his counterparts from Tunisia and Cameroon, agreeing to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation and address regional and international issues to achieve shared interests.