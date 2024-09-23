Field To Market Announces Updates To Its Climate Commitments Hub, Showcasing Climate Stewardship Across The Agriculture Value Chain

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture® announced the annual update to its Climate Commitments Hub , which highlights targeted and aspirational commitments made by its members, as well as progress recorded towards reaching them.

This Climate Week , as organizations from across the globe are coming together to drive progress and champion the efforts already in place, Field to Market's update showcases the commitments made from 127 members dedicated to driving lasting, meaningful change. Through their membership with Field to Market, these companies and organizations have access to science-based and industry-supported tools, metrics, and standards that can help them achieve their climate goals.

Field to Market's Climate Commitments Hub

demonstrates that the agricultural value chain is focusing its attention on the changing climate, acknowledging the role each sector is prepared to play in finding and implementing solutions.

"We are proud to see our members establishing and making progress towards public climate commitments to address climate change," said Field to Market President Carrie Vollmer-Sanders. "We must continue to find ways to work together to achieve our shared goals because it is through collective action that we'll be able to create a more sustainable and resilient agricultural system."

By gathering commitments into this resource, Field to Market allows members of the agricultural value chain to benchmark their ambition with peers, drive greater focus on climate impacts, facilitate pre-competitive collaboration, foster additional research where needed, and promote transparency and accountability. It also provides the public an opportunity to view climate commitments by each agricultural sector of the supply chain, exploring the progress organizations have made and what is left to be done.



Learn more in Field to Market's Climate Commitments Hub , which will continue to be updated regularly.

ABOUT FIELD TO MARKET

Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture® brings together a diverse group of grower organizations; agribusinesses; brands and retail companies; conservation groups; universities and public sector partners to focus on defining, measuring, and advancing the sustainability of food, feed, fiber, and fuel production. Field to Market comprises over 190 members representing all facets of the U.S. agricultural supply chain. Learn more about Field to Market here: .

SOURCE Field To Market

