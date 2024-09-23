Indian Team For Bali Leg Of World Pickleball Championship Announced

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The All-India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is proud to announce the Indian team's participation in the upcoming Bali leg of the World Pickleball Championship, showcasing the nation's growing prowess in this fast-rising sport. Representing India on the international stage will be a formidable lineup of players: Isha Lakhani, Vrushali, Vanshik, Mayur, Kuldip Mahajan, and Tejas Mahajan.

Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, expressed his excitement saying,“We are incredibly proud of our players heading to both Bali and Vietnam. Our teams have consistently demonstrated their skill and commitment to the game, and are set to compete with some of the best talents from around the world.

"It is heartening to see how pickleball is growing in India, and we are confident that our team will make the country proud. AIPA remains committed to supporting our athletes and fostering young talent to further establish India's place in the global pickleball community,” he said.

Additionally, AIPA is sending a contingent of 14 junior players to the Asian Pickleball Junior Championships in Vietnam. The formidable line-up includes Arav Khamkar, Hardik Jain, Jinisha Kshirsagar, Parth Vijayvagria, Neel Linge, Aarav Surve, Jay Agarwal, Shreyas Rajaram, Aditi Matta, Stavya Shah, Janhavi Iyer, Anjali Pol and Kavya Nandandhane.

This initiative highlights AIPA's commitment to nurturing young talent and ensuring the growth of pickleball from the grassroots level. The junior players will represent India in various categories, gaining invaluable international exposure and experience.

The Indian team's participation in these prestigious international events is a testament to the country's growing footprint in the sport. As pickleball continues to gain traction across India, AIPA remains at the forefront of promoting the game and ensuring that Indian players receive the opportunity to shine on the world stage.